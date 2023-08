According to reports, the seaplane caught fire during the fall.

Ten firefighters extinguished the fire using three units of equipment, said officials.

“Today, at 11:18 a.m. (07:18 a.m. Moscow time), we’ve received a report about the crash of a seaplane on the bank of the Dudinka River. Two people died,” the official statement read.

In the meantime, authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident.