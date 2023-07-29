Helicopter crash puts key Australia-US war games on hold

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said the helicopter was participating in a two-helicopter training accident when the accident happened, Sputnik reported.

The Defense Department confirmed the helicopter crashed into the water near Lindeman Island, south of Hamilton Island, off the West coast of Australia.

"The aircraft was participating in a night-time training activity as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 when it was reported missing late Friday night," a statement from the Defense Department read.

"Military and civilian search and rescue aircraft and watercraft are currently conducting search and rescue operations at the incident site."

At a follow-up news conference, Marles said the second helicopter immediately began looking for the missing crew members but was unsuccessful. The official indicated the search and rescue mission remains underway as of Saturday morning.

The accident came as Australia hosted US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was speaking to Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong as part of the annual Australia-US Ministerial Consultations (AUMIN 2023).

RHM/PR