1 police killed, several injured in mosque blast in Pakistan

As per the initial investigation, the incident seems to be a suicide bomb blast, NDTV reported.

The deceased additional SHO was identified as Adnan Afridi, police said, adding wounded persons have been shifted to a local hospital for medical assistance.

It was learned that the district Khyber Police had conducted an intelligence-based operation over the information of the presence of two terrorists in the under-construction mosque in Jamrud. One of the terrorists blew himself up when the police tried to arrest him while the other terrorist fled the bombing site.

However, the security forces successfully arrested him, according to ARY News.

The cases of a bomb blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are rising. The province is continuously facing terrorists attack.

In the past year, from June 18, 2022, to June 18, 2023, there were 665 terror attacks in the province, including 15 suicide bombings, The Dawn has reported.

In North Waziristan tribal district alone, 140 terror operations comprising eight suicide bombings, 37 IED and three hand grenade explosions, five rocket attacks, and 85 fire incidents were reported, according to the list of "Motive Wise Terrorism Incidents" published by the provincial police.

