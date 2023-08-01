  1. World
Israeli regime lodges complaint against Lebanon to UN

TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) – The Zionist Israeli regime has filed a complaint against Lebanon in the United Nations Security Council due to what the regime calls Hezbollah's destabilizing activities in the border region.

Through its ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan, the Zionist regime filed a complaint against Lebanon in the Security Council over what it claimed the Hezbollah's escalation in the border region.

According to the "Voice of Lebanon" radio website, the complaint is related to the recent tensions in the shared borders between the occupying regime and Lebanon.

The report said that in the complaint, the occupying regime has claimed that Lebanon's Hezbollah is creating tension in the border region.

In the complaint, the Zionist regime has asked the United Nations Security Council to condemn the alleged destablizing activities of Lebanon's Hezbollah on the border with the regime, claiming that such activities are in clear violation of the council's resolutions.

