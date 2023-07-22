German FM says Turkey unlikely to join EU soon

The reason Turkey has not been able to join the EU, Baerbock said while outside an EU foreign minister’s meeting in Brussels on Thursday, “is because important [criteria] that are essential for these talks … have not been met [by Turkey].”

While Germany is open to a reconciliation with Turkey and encourages “a strategic and forward-looking approach” between the country and the rest of the EU, Baerbock said they are aware Europe is “not naive,” and that the process will not be easy in these “geopolitically challenging times.”

Russia has braced Turkey to lower their expectations, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying, “Nobody wants to see Turkey in Europe. I am referring to Europeans.”

Last week, it was reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attempted to sway EU members by offering his support for Sweden’s NATO bid, Sputnik reported.

However, EU officials, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant, pointed out the two processes were not related.

Erdogan agreed to Sweden’s NATO application, after opposing it for more than a year.

Turkey first applied for EU membership in 1987, only to be considered a candidate 12 years later. But its application process essentially froze in 2018 when the EU suspended accession talks due to human rights issues.

SD/PR