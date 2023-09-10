Erdogan's visit to Baghdad reportedly postponed

Officials in the Iraqi government denied reports that the upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had been canceled, confirming that its date has not yet been determined, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

According to Iraqi lawmakers, Turkey sent indirect messages that the escalating dispute between the governments of Baghdad and Erbil over the budget, salaries, and oil exports does not provide a suitable political climate for Erdogan's visit.

Nevertheless, a senior Iraqi official confirmed to Asharq Al-Awsat that Baghdad continues to prepare for Erdogan's visit.

The sources indicated that the dispute over exporting oil has not been resolved with Turkey yet.

Last March, Iraq won the case against Turkey after a years-long struggle over oil exports from the Iraqi Kurdistan region. At that time, the Turkish port workers banned any cargo ship carrying oil from the Kurdistan region, according to Reuters.

The Turkish government stipulated that Baghdad must relinquish the case and exempt Ankara from the $2.6 billion compensation to resume exporting oil.

Turkey filed a lawsuit demanding other compensation from Baghdad amounting to more than $900 million.

Iraqi sources described the issue as very thorny, and the two parties could not resolve it even after Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Baghdad.

Baghdad is not in a position that allows it to continue to stop oil exports due to financial obligations, so it is trying to find common ground with Turkish officials to resume the export of Kurdish oil.

MNA/PR