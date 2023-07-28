  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Jul 28, 2023, 10:56 AM

Russian military thwarts drone attack attempt in Moscow

Russian military thwarts drone attack attempt in Moscow

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – An enemy drone attempting to attack in Moscow was shot down by the Russian military overnight, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Friday night, according to local Russian media.

"There was an attempted attack by an enemy drone overnight, which was shot down by the Defense Ministry's forces. There was no damage or casualties," Sobyanin said on Telegram, according to Sputnik news agency on Friday.

The mayor did not give other details of the incident.

Shortly after, the Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement confirming that a single Ukrainian drone had indeed been shot down.

"An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicle against facilities in the Moscow region was prevented this morning," the ministry said, adding that there were no casualties or material damage.

MNA
 

News Code 203870

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News