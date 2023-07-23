Iran FM receives Qatari Emir's message for Raeisi

Mohamed Bin Mubarak Al-Khulaifi, who is on a visit to Tehran, met and held talks with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday.

During the meeting, Al-Khulaifi handed over the message of the Qatari Emir to Amir-Abdollahian, inviting the Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi to visit Doha.

Earlier on Sunday, Al-Khalifi held separate talks with Ali-Akbar Ahmadian, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani.

Amir-Abdollahian, who had a trip to four Persian Gulf countries in June, met and held talks with the Qatari Emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at the first destination of this trip, in Doha.

