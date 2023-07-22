  1. Opinion
Jul 22, 2023, 2:50 PM

'Media hype should be dismissed by explaining Ashura culture'

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – The director general of Gilan Province Islamic Development Organization has said that media machinations by enemies of Islam and Muslims should be dismissed by explaining the culture of Ashura.

In an interview with Mehr News agency on Saturday, Hojat al-Islam Saeed Mahdavi expressed condolences to all Muslims across the world on Muharram and the martyrdom anniversary of the Third Infallible Imam of Household of Holy Prophet, Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Referring to the impact of Imam Hussein's uprising on the world, Mahdavi said that Muslims are responsible for promoting the culture of Ashura.

Enemies make round-the-clock attempts to weaken the faith and belief of the Muslims, he said, adding that the enemies seek to reduce the love of the people towards the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH) but have never succeeded in this way.

Stating that Muslims are responsible for promoting the culture of Ashura, he underlined that the enemies of Islam have begun a media hype and that Muslims should stand against them by explaining the culture of Ashura and the Imam Hussein (AS) uprising.

Lambasting the recent sacrilege of the Holy Quran in Sweden, Mahdavi noted that eliminating the love of the Quran and the Ahl al-Bayt (a) is the greatest plot and hatred of the enemies who have failed in this path.

