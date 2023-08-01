  1. Iran
Interior min.:

Iran, Iraq agree to prepare infrastructure for Arbaeen

TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) – Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has said that Iran and Iraq have agreed to prepare the infrastructure and remove barriers for the Arbaeen procession.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Amir Al-Shammari late Monday, Vahidi said that issues including gates, passports, health issues, relief, and other infrastructure necessary for the massive Arbaeen procession were discussed.

They also discussed the way to facilitate the commute of Iranian Arbaeen pilgrims, he added.

Abadan-Al Seeba sea route port is ready for the passage of Arbaeen pilgrims, he said, noting that Iran waits for the Iraqi side’s approval to use the port.

Arbaeen is a Shia religious observance that occurs forty days after the Day of Ashura. It commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was martyred on the 10th day of the month of Muharram.

