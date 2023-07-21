Iran expresses sympathy with South Korea over floods

"We express sympathy with the government and people of South Korea over the recent floods and the loss of lives", Nasser Kan'ani wrote in a tweet on Friday.

"We offer our condolences to the families of the victims and pray to God for the recovery and safety of the injured and missing," he further wrote.

At least 46 people in South Korea died after a weekend of severe rains caused widespread flooding and landslides across the country.

Nearly 5,500 people have yet to return home after torrential rains pounded the country last week.

