Ulyanov reacts to Jake Sullivan's remarks on Iran atomic case

Russia's permanent envoy to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in a post on Twitter on Saturday that "The #US National Security Adviser delivered a keynote speech on the Middle East. It’s section on #Iran is puzzling. Not clear what kind of message he wanted to send. However the positive sign is that the diplomatic option, judging by his words, still remains on the table."

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan claimed on Thursday that Washiognton still seeks a diplomatic solution in nuclear talks with Tehran.

Announcing Biden administration's plan to send American officials to the West Asia region, Sullivan repeated US baseless accusations against Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

The US accusations against Iran's peacefull nuclear program come despite the fact that Tehran's program is monintored by the nuclear watchdog, IAEA, and that the US that unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA in 2018, and the Israeli regime possess a large number of warheads.

MNA