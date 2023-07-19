Two arms traffickers with big shipment detained in Kerman

The Prosecutor General Kerman province Mehdi Bakhshi announced the detention of 2 anti-security elements in the east of the country and the dismantling of the fourth organized arms and ammunition smuggling team in the southeastern province this year.

He added that the intelligence forces of the Kerman Province took action to apprehend the arms traffickers and arrested two individuals, who had previously been detained on charges of arms trafficking.

"In the operation, the forces of Jiroft County Intelligence Department seized 24 small arms and more than 400 cartridges laden in a vehicle from the arms traffickers team," he further said.

The prosecutor general further continued, the members of the anti-security team were trying to transport various types of weapons from the eastern borders to Kerman and from there to other provinces in the central parts of Iran.

The two arrested individuals had been put on trial, he further noted, adding, "Nearly 300 illegal and war weapons have been confiscated in the south of Kerman province since the start of this year."

MNA/TSNM2928098