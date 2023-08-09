Iran’s steel exports up 37% in 4 months: ISPA

In its latest report, the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) expounded on the latest situation of steel exports in the first four months of the current Persian year, saying it showed a significant 37 percent hike compared to the same period last year.

According to statistics, the export of iron beam has increased from 32,000 tons in 2022 to 66,000 tons in the current year, showing a 106.3 percent growth.

In addition, the export of rebar has increased from 674,000 tons in 2022 to 800,000 tons in the current year, ISPA added.

While five countries out of top 10 steel producers in the world faced considerable production slump in June of the current year, Iran, China, India, the US and Russia registered production hikes, it added, FARS news agency reported.

Iran accounted for the maximum steel production growth while neighboring Turkey registered the maximum steel production slump in June of the current year.

Iran retained its 7th place in the world in production of steel in June 2023.

MNA/PR