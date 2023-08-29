Iran metals industries planning to triple electricity output

CEO of state-run IMIDRO, a holding that controls Iran’s mines and metals companies, said on Monday that electricity output from the sector would reach 2 gigawatts (GW) in mid-summer next year, up from a current capacity of 0.6 GW.

Mohammad Reza Movassaghi-Nia said that IMIDRO has committed to a target of 10 GW of new electricity generation capacity by early 2026.

He said the commitment is part of a plan to boost electricity supplies delivered to large industries in Iran to avoid power shortages that normally affect production and exports in the sector.

The Iranian government has introduced major incentives for industries to set up their own power plants. The policy is part of a larger drive to diversify Iran’s power supply amid growing demand for electricity in the country.

Iran has a total electricity generation capacity of 91 GW and a peak demand of 73 GW which normally occurs during hot summer months, forcing the Energy Ministry to restrict supplies to industries.

Iran’s mining and metals industries have experienced a major boom in recent years amid growing exports from the sector.

The government has supported plans for the expansion of the sector by offering cheaper and larger energy supplies to industrial plants across Iran.

