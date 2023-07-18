Javanmardi named Iran's flagbearer for 2022 Asian Para Games

Javanmardi has won three gold medals in the 2016 and 2020 Paralympic Games as well as a bronze medal in the 2012 Paralympics.

Javanmardi is the first-ever female gold medalist from Iran to win in the shooting category of the Paralympics Games.

Iran’s slogan in the 2022 Asian Para Games is “Faith, Iran, Honor” and the name of the delegation id “Children of Iran”.

Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) will send 212 athletes to the Games, head of Iran’s NPC Ghafour Karegari said in the news conference held in Tehran on Monday.

“A total of 128 male athletes will represent Iran in 16 events and 84 female athletes will compete in 11 events. We finished in third place in the 2018 Asian Para Games and to keep the position will be very tough but we will do our best to retain our place,” Karegari said.

Hangzhou 2022 will take place from Oct. 9 to 15. An estimated 3,000 athletes will compete across 22 sports.

MNA/TT