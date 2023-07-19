  1. Iran
Top Iranian general visits shared border with Azerbaijan

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri paid a visit to the country's shared border with the Azerbaijan Republic on Wednesday to inspect the security situation at the northern borders.

Accompanied by the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army and a group of deputy commanders and senior commanders of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Bagheri visited Iran's shared border with Azerbaijan in Poldasht and the Aras District to inspect the latest situation of the deployed military units there and met with the border guards present at part of Iran's borders. 

During the inspection visit, the top Iranian general stressed, "Today, the deterrence power of the armed forces is higher than ever and all the armed forces units are fully prepared."

Bagheri also said the purpose of the visit was to inspect the latest situation of passive defense on the shared border between Iran and Azerbaijan.

"During the inspection visit to the defense and air units, the high morale and preparation level of army units made us be proud of them," he further noted.

The commander-in-chief of the army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, for his part, also said during the visit that the forces are at the apex of readiness and constantly monitor enemies' moves and enhance their combat readiness by upgrading their equipment. 

