Multiple explosions jolt chemical plant in US (+VIDEO)

The blasts also shook homes several miles away on Friday evening, according to the reports.

Plant officials said all employees were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

The officials said late Friday evening they were still working to access the cause of the incident which began around 9:15 pm.

Video from the near scene showed flames shooting from the facility and a large amount of smoke rising into the air.

The local Sheriff said air monitoring outside of the facility did not detect any dangerous chemicals, WAFB reported.

Iberville Parish Emergency Preparedness Officials urged residents within a one-half-mile radius of the plant to “shelter in place”.

