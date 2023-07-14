Loud blast heard in Russian ‘atomic city’

The sources said that locals found what looked like drone parts on the ground, according to RT.

The Kursk Region shares a border with Ukraine. The power plant is located roughly 4 kilometers (2.4 miles) outside urban areas. The company Energotex, which makes equipment for nuclear reactors, is also based in Kurchatov.

A Ukrainian drone fell in the town of Kurchatov in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region Thursday night, Governor Roman Starovoit reported. He wrote on his Telegram channel that the incident damaged a residential building.

"An unmanned aerial vehicle fell in the town of Kurchatov last night. <...> A residential building was partially damaged, with its facade being scarred and the windows being broken," Starovoit wrote, TASS reported.

The authorities will help the residents of the building in repair efforts; there were no casualties in the incident. "No critical facilities were damaged when the drone detonated as it fell," the governor added.

