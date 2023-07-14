  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Jul 14, 2023, 10:42 AM

reports say,

Loud blast heard in Russian ‘atomic city’

Loud blast heard in Russian ‘atomic city’

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – A loud explosion was heard in the early hours of Friday over the Russian city of Kurchatov, an industrial hub adjacent to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, multiple sources have reported.

The sources said that locals found what looked like drone parts on the ground, according to RT.

The Kursk Region shares a border with Ukraine. The power plant is located roughly 4 kilometers (2.4 miles) outside urban areas. The company Energotex, which makes equipment for nuclear reactors, is also based in Kurchatov.

A Ukrainian drone fell in the town of Kurchatov in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region Thursday night, Governor Roman Starovoit reported. He wrote on his Telegram channel that the incident damaged a residential building.

"An unmanned aerial vehicle fell in the town of Kurchatov last night. <...> A residential building was partially damaged, with its facade being scarred and the windows being broken," Starovoit wrote, TASS reported.

The authorities will help the residents of the building in repair efforts; there were no casualties in the incident. "No critical facilities were damaged when the drone detonated as it fell," the governor added.

MP/PR

News Code 203215

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News