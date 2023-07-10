  1. World
Jul 10, 2023, 11:25 AM

Mine explosion kills 8 civilians in Somalia

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – Mine explosion in the center of Somalia killed eight civilians, six of whom were children.

The deputy of security affairs of the municipality of Bolu Bardi town told the local media that this mine was planted near the town and exploded when a car carrying civilians was passing by.

The official said that the explosion killed all the passengers, who were eight members of two families.

He also accused the Al-Shabaab terrorist group of being behind the incident, although the group did not immediately claim responsibility for the blast.

This group is responsible for many explosions that occur in Somalia.

Marzieh Rahmani

