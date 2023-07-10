Mine explosion kills 8 civilians in Somalia

The deputy of security affairs of the municipality of Bolu Bardi town told the local media that this mine was planted near the town and exploded when a car carrying civilians was passing by.

The official said that the explosion killed all the passengers, who were eight members of two families.

He also accused the Al-Shabaab terrorist group of being behind the incident, although the group did not immediately claim responsibility for the blast.

This group is responsible for many explosions that occur in Somalia.

