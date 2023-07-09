Four Palestinians injured after Zionists attacked WB

The Palestinians were shot by Zionist forces during skirmishes in the town of Kafr Qaddum in the east of Qalqilya.

The reports added that one of the injured was in critical health condition.

On Saturday, the Zionist regime destroyed the house of a Palestinian in the old part of the occupied al-Quds. The regime continues to rapidly demolish the houses of Palestinians in the West Bank and the occupied al-Quds so that it can confiscate them and use the lands to expand the settlements.

Later on Saturday night, Palestinian sources reported that a Palestinian child was wounded in eastern Qalqilya after being shot by the Zionist troops.

Last week, the Tel Aviv regime launched a major aerial and ground offensive in Jenin and its refugee camp, martyring at least 12 Palestinians and injuring dozens.

The military assault marked the largest in the occupied West Bank in around two decades, as the regime deployed armed drones and hundreds of troops against innocent Palestinian civilians.

Israeli regime's troops also forced hundreds of families in the Jenin camp to leave their homes in preparation for demolishing them in order to reach the resistance fighters.

A steadfast Palestinian resistance response prompted the regime’s troops to finally pull back from Jenin on Tuesday evening following a 44-hour-long incursion.

