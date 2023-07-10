  1. World
Zionists martyr Palestinian man in West Bank

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – A Palestinian man was martyred after being shot by Zionist forces in Ramallah, West Bank.

The Israeli regime's forces targeted the Palestinians for allegedly trying to carry out a bombing in the northwest of Ramallah.

Zionist media claimed that the Palestinian martyr threw a bomb at the Israeli forces and shot at them.

The Zionist regime has repeatedly targeted Palestinians under the pretext of trying to conduct martyrdom-seeking operations.

On Sunday, Zionist soldiers shoot at a Palestinian girl, claiming that she attacked the guards of the train station in occupied lands with a cold weapon.

Earlier on Sunday, local sources reported that at least four Palestinian citizens were injured in the attacks carried out by the Israeli regime's forces on the West Bank.

