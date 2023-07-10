Zionists martyr Palestinian man in West Bank

The Israeli regime's forces targeted the Palestinians for allegedly trying to carry out a bombing in the northwest of Ramallah.

Zionist media claimed that the Palestinian martyr threw a bomb at the Israeli forces and shot at them.

The Zionist regime has repeatedly targeted Palestinians under the pretext of trying to conduct martyrdom-seeking operations.

On Sunday, Zionist soldiers shoot at a Palestinian girl, claiming that she attacked the guards of the train station in occupied lands with a cold weapon.

Earlier on Sunday, local sources reported that at least four Palestinian citizens were injured in the attacks carried out by the Israeli regime's forces on the West Bank.

MP/FNA14020419000455