  1. Politics
Jul 11, 2023, 2:00 AM

Palestinians fire 2 rockets toward Israeli settlement

Palestinians fire 2 rockets toward Israeli settlement

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – Palestinians fired two rockets toward the Israeli regime settlement of Shaked, north of West Bank.

The Jenin-based 'Al Ayash' brigade, in a statement, took responsibility for the attack. 

According to the statement, the Al Ayash Battalion was able to target the usurped town of Shaked in the west of Jenin with two Qassam-1 rockets.

This rocket attack was carried out after the Zionist regime forces attacked and bombarded the city and the camp of Jenin since the morning of Monday last week, as a result of which 13 Palestinians were martyred and 117 others were injured.

SKH/IRN85165772

News Code 203082

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News