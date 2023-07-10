Palestinians fire 2 rockets toward Israeli settlement

The Jenin-based 'Al Ayash' brigade, in a statement, took responsibility for the attack.
According to the statement, the Al Ayash Battalion was able to target the usurped town of Shaked in the west of Jenin with two Qassam-1 rockets.
This rocket attack was carried out after the Zionist regime forces attacked and bombarded the city and the camp of Jenin since the morning of Monday last week, as a result of which 13 Palestinians were martyred and 117 others were injured.
