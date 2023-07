TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Uganda on the second leg of his three-nation tour of Africa on Wednesday.

Raeisi was officially welcomed by his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni at the presidential palace on Wednesday afternoon.

The President departed Iran on Tuesday night on a three-nation tour of Africa to visit Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe at the respective invitation of the African countries' heads of state.