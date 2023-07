Ehsan Heydari got gold, Mohammad Ermia Qasseri, Sobhan Aram, Arvin Taheri, and Mohammad Parsa Jafarnezhadi each received silver.

Also, another Iranian participant Pouria Rahmani got bronze at the contest.

This year International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) took place in Japan with more than 500 contestants from over 100 countries.

The IMO 2023 kicked off with the opening phase on July 7 in Chiba, Japan and ended with the final phase on July 12.

