Iran student team bags 5 medals at 53rd Intl Physics Olympiad

The five-strong team comprised Shayan Feiz Oskouyi, Mehdi Shirin Bayan, Mohammad Mehdi Mousavi, Ali Qanbari, and Sina Fat-hi.

Excelling their competitors, Mehdi Shirin Bayan, Mohammad Mehdi Mousavi, Ali Qanbari, and Sina Fat-hi each earned a silver medal for the Islamic Republic, while Shayan Feiz Oskouyi took a bronze.

Earlier in the month, the country sent a six-member team to the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO 2023), who similarly served the country with éclat by winning as many medals during the event that was being hosted by the Japanese city of Chiba.

The delegation comprised Ehsan Heydari, Mohammad Urmia-Qasseri, Sobhan Aram, Arvin Taheri, Mohammad-Parsa Ja'farnezhadi, and Pouria Rahmani.

Heydari won the gold medal for the Islamic Republic, while Urmia-Qasseri, Aram, Taheri, and Ja'farnezhadi each earned a silver medal, and Rahmani took the bronze medal.

MNA/PressTV