Russian air defenses intercept five Ukrainian S-200 missiles

"Air defense capabilities intercepted five missiles of the S-200 surface-to-air missile system fired by the Ukrainian military," Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed eight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Khleborobnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Gorlovka and Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novokrasnyanka and Svatovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic," TASS quoted the spokesman as saying.

"In the areas of the cities of Nikolayev and Kramatorsk, ammunition depots of Ukraine’s combined battlegroup Kherson and the Ukrainian army’s 56th mechanized brigade were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Near the town of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, Russian forces destroyed a command post of the Ukrainian army’s 47th mechanized brigade, the general reported.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 63 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 89 areas, the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 453 Ukrainian warplanes, 241 combat helicopters, 4,956 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,615 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,137 multiple rocket launchers, 5,399 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,565 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.

MNA/PR