Russia scrambles Su-30 jet to intercept US drone

The Russian crew identified the drone as a US Air Force MQ-9A Reaper reconnaissance drone, which turned away from the border when the Russian jet approached, the defense ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters.

US bombers and spy planes, as well as NATO aircraft, have frequently been detected near Russia’s borders.

The flights, which Russia deems provocative, have increased since 2014, when Crimea was annexed to Russia and the ongoing military conflict in eastern Ukraine broke out.

Russia has repeatedly expressed concern about the increasing activities of the US-led NATO forces near its western borders.

