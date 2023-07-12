Biden weighs sending Ukraine long-range ATACMS missiles

The Pentagon has maintained that Ukraine currently does not need ATACMS, which would be able to reach behind enemy lines, including in Russia and occupied Crimea, the New York Times reported.

But two American officials and one European official described a quiet debate within the Biden administration over whether to send even a few of the surface-to-surface guided missiles, which are being reserved for other security threats. The officials spoke on the condition on anonymity to discuss an internal administration debate.

The United States has been moving past its reluctance to provide advanced weaponry to Ukraine, which was based in part on the administration’s fears of causing the conflict to intensify. The administration has reversed itself on several weapons systems, eventually agreeing to send Patriot air defenses, Abrams tanks, and cluster munitions.

President Biden made the decision on the cluster munitions just last week. He defended his decision on Friday to provide the munitions, which are outlawed by many of America’s closest allies, saying that it was a difficult choice but that “the Ukrainians are running out of ammunition.”

Ukraine’s defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, told journalists on Tuesday that he was “absolutely sure everything that is impossible right now” will become possible.

He said he remained in contact with American officials over ATACMS, and with German officials, whom Kyiv is pressing for Taurus missiles, which have a range of about 310 miles.

The support evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kyiv, saying they would be regarded as a legitimate military target.

AMK/PR