Bus, truck collision kills 15 in Nigeria

At least 10 people have been reportedly killed in a road accident involving a luxury bus, popularly called Marco Polo and a truck in Ore, Ondo State on Sunday morning, SaharaReporters website reported on Sunday.

A source told media that the two vehicles collided because one of their drivers is guilty of wrong-way driving.

Videos showed the bus completely burnt.

"Auto accident involving a truck and a Marco polo bus with the bus burning totally.

"Over 15 people reportedly died in a car crash between a Marco Polo bus and a trailer in a one-way drive (sic)," the source said.

The area is notorious for fatal accidents that have recorded hundreds of casualties in recent years.

For instance, four persons lost their lives in an auto crash along Ondo/Ore Road in the Odigbo council area of Ondo State on January 9, 2023.

