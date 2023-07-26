  1. World
  2. Africa
Jul 26, 2023, 10:40 AM

Armed gang kills 34 people in northwest Nigeria attack

Armed gang kills 34 people in northwest Nigeria attack

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – At least 34 people, including seven soldiers, were killed in an attack by a gang of armed men in Nigeria's northwest Zamfara state, the head of a vigilante group and residents said.

The attack in the remote Dan Gulbi district of the Maru local government area of the state occurred on Monday afternoon, Reuters quoted the head of the local vigilante group Ismail Magaji as saying. 

Lawali Zonai, a resident, said, "27 villagers were killed in the attack while seven military personnel were ambushed on their way to aid the community from the gruesome attack."

A spokesperson for the Zamfara state police did not immediately respond to calls seeking to confirm the incident.

Gangs of heavily armed men, locally referred to as bandits, have wreaked havoc across Nigeria's northwest in the past three years, kidnapping thousands, killing hundreds and making it unsafe to travel by road or farm in some areas.

MP/PR

News Code 203797

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News