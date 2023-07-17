Powerful explosion heard near US base in Syria

The blast was heard in the Ash Shaddadi region in Syria's Al Hasakah where a US illegal base is located, according to the reports.

No further details were published about the incident.

The Syrian government considers the presence of the United States and Turkey in its territory illegal and has repeatedly emphasized that it will end this occupying presence. The Americans loot hundreds of barrels of Syria's oil on a daily basis and sell them in the black markets with the cooperation of terrorists.

