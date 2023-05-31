US deploys HIMARS missile system in Syria

The HIMARS missile system was sent to US forces in Deir ez-Zor province in the past few days, Anadolu news agency quoted the sources as saying.

Deir ez-Zor province, east of the Euphrates River, is currently occupied by the US-backed groups.

The missile system “was sent to the American bases in Al-Omar oilfield and Conoco gas plant,” the sources said.

The move “aims to confront possible attacks by Iran-backed groups on the opposite bank of the Euphrates River,” the local sources claimed.

Since 2015, the US occupying forces in Syria have trained thousands of armed groups in their military bases in the region, under the pretext of combating terrorism.

MNA/PR