  1. Politics
May 31, 2023, 9:40 AM

US deploys HIMARS missile system in Syria

US deploys HIMARS missile system in Syria

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – The United States has armed its forces stationed near oil fields in eastern Syria with a HIMARS missile system, according to local sources on Tuesday.

The HIMARS missile system was sent to US forces in Deir ez-Zor province in the past few days, Anadolu news agency quoted the sources as saying.

Deir ez-Zor province, east of the Euphrates River, is currently occupied by the US-backed groups.

The missile system “was sent to the American bases in Al-Omar oilfield and Conoco gas plant,” the sources said.

The move “aims to confront possible attacks by Iran-backed groups on the opposite bank of the Euphrates River,” the local sources claimed.

Since 2015, the US occupying forces in Syria have trained thousands of armed groups in their military bases in the region, under the pretext of combating terrorism. 

MNA/PR

News Code 201443

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News