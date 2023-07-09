US claims killed ISIL terrorist in eastern Syria

The US Military took credit for an airstrike in Eastern Syria on Friday that targeted and killed a leader of the terrorist organization ISIL.

In a press release from US Central Command, officials confirmed that the airstrike resulted in the death of Usamah al-Muhajir.

"We have made it clear that we remain committed to the defeat of ISIL throughout the region," claimed Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, commander of US Central Command said in a statement. ISIL remains a threat, not only to the region but well beyond, he said, The Messenger reported.

There were no immediate indications that any civilians were killed in the strike.

In early July, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the US handed over missiles with warheads filled with poisonous substances to ISIL terrorist organization in southern Syria.

