Jul 9, 2023, 4:50 PM

Iranian woman wins bronze at U23 Canoe Sprint World C'ships

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – Hediye Kheirabadi of Iran made history by claiming a bronze medal at the 2023 ICF Junior and U23 Canoe Sprint World Championships in Auronzo, Italy.

Iran's Kheirabadi won the bronze in the women's C1 U23 5,000m race with a time of 25:31.17 minutes. 

She competed with opponents from Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Spain, the US, Canada and Italy. 

The gold and silver medals went to Kazakhstan and Moldova athletes, respectively. 

This is the first medal for Iranian women at Canoe Sprint World Championships. 

Also, Elnaz Shafieian competed in K1 Women 500m U23 Final A with opponents from Italy, Czech Republic, Poland, Bulgaria, Germany, Serbia, Hungary and Denmark. 

She ranked 6th in the world with a time of 1:56.12 minutes. 

The competition is being held in Auronzo, Italy on July 5-9 2023. 

