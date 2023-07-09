Canada, Spain oppose sending cluster bombs to Ukraine

Cluster bombs should not be sent to help Ukraine, the Spanish defense minister said on Saturday, a day after the United States announced the weapons would be sent to Kyiv to help with its counter-offensive against Russian forces, Reuters reported.

Cluster munitions are prohibited by more than 100 countries, including Spain. They typically release large numbers of smaller bomblets that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area. Those that fail to explode pose a danger for decades.

"Spain, based on the firm commitment it has with Ukraine, also has a firm commitment that certain weapons and bombs cannot be delivered under any circumstances," Margarita Robles told reporters during a rally in Madrid ahead of the July 23 national election.

"No to cluster bombs and yes to the legitimate defence of Ukraine, which we understand should not be carried out with cluster bombs."

Robles said the decision to send cluster bombs was a decision taken by the US government, not by NATO, of which Spain is a member. There is broad support among Spanish parties for backing Ukraine and providing military aid for the war.

Canada is also against the use of cluster munitions that Washington has promised to give Ukraine, Ottawa said on Saturday, reiterating a commitment to the Oslo agreement that bans the controversial weapon.

"We do not support the use of cluster munitions and are committed to putting an end to the effects cluster munitions have on civilians – particularly children," the Canadian government said in a statement.

"Canada is fully compliant with the Convention and we take seriously our obligation under the Convention to encourage its universal adoption," the federal government said in the statement.

Another US ally, Germany, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have expressed their opposition to the US sending cluster munitions to Ukraine.

On Friday, the United States unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions. Cluster munitions are banned by the international convention, which was ratified by 123 countries, excluding the US and Ukraine.

AMK/PR