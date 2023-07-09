US after complicating Ukraine war by sending cluster bombs

"The US decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine shows Washington's determination to continue and complicate the war in Ukraine. The action is another example of the US destabilizing moves, as well as the export of weapons that indiscriminately contribute to more killing and destruction," wrote the Iranian diplomat on a Sunday tweet in reaction to the US decision to arm Ukraine with cluster munitions.

On Friday, the United States unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions. Cluster munitions are banned by the international convention, which was ratified by 123 countries, excluding the US and Ukraine.

At least 38 human rights organizations have publicly opposed the delivery of cluster bombs to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a prominent international rights group urged for an end to the use of cluster munitions in the Ukrainian conflict and said that the country should be cleaned up of such bombs.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov also said that the US decided to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine out of despair, but the move won’t affect Russia’s determination to achieve the goals of its special military operation.

