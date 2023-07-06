Palestine urges UN to hold Israel accountable for Jenin raid

During a Wednesday speech on the situation in Jenin, Riyad Mansour described the situation in the city and its adjacent refugee camp as “horrific”, saying the Israeli regime’s aggression was “a state terrorism in action.”

“It’s a barbaric situation by the Israeli occupying forces in which they used aircraft, they used a large number of forces and infantry and mechanized units to attack this small refugee camp, and they wanted to destroy the camp completely, and they failed to do so,” he added.

The envoy also urged the UN Security Council to reassure the Palestinian people that the international community is not abandoning them. He said Palestinians need practical steps, not just the repetition of positions, holding meetings and debates at the UN, and issuing statements.

“What we want is the international community, the Security Council...to do things, not business as usual. They have to do something out of the ordinary,” he said.

Mansour further noted that the world should hold those who attacked Jenin accountable so that these “heinous crimes” against Palestinians are not repeated.

He also said there needs to be measures to enforce previous Security Council resolutions on Palestine, particularly those requiring a halt to Israel’s settlement activities.

On Monday, the Tel Aviv regime launched a major aerial and ground offensive in Jenin and its refugee camp, killing at least 12 Palestinians and injuring dozens.

The military assault marked the largest in the occupied West Bank in around two decades, as the regime deployed armed drones and hundreds of troops against innocent Palestinian civilians.

Israeli troops also forced hundreds of families in the Jenin camp to leave their homes in preparation for demolishing them in order to reach the resistance fighters.

A steadfast Palestinian resistance response prompted the regime’s troops to finally pull back from Jenin on Tuesday evening following a 44-hour-long incursion.

MNA/PressTV