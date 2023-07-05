  1. Politics
Israeli regime launches air attacks on northern Gaza Strip

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – The Israeli regime air attacks have hit sites in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, local media have reported, following rockets fired towards Israel from the strip earlier on Wednesday morning.

The Zionist regime's army has confirmed it carried out air attacks on the Gaza Strip in response to rockets fired from the Palestinian coastal enclave.

In response to the rockets launched earlier tonight [Wednesday], the Israeli regime’s army is currently striking in the Gaza Strip, the regime's army said, according to the French news agency AFP.

The Zionist media, citing Palestinian news sources, said the Israeli regime's air force hit a target near Beit Lahia town in the northern Gaza Strip. Palestinian media sources said at least three air strikes hit locations in the town. There were no initial reports of damage or casualties.

