9 injured in shooting in Washington, DC, police say

On Wednesday, July 5 shortly after 1 a.m., Washington, D.C., metro police and emergency medical services were dispatched to reports of shots fired at a townhouse within city limits.

Leslie Parsons, assistant chief of the Investigative Services Bureau at the Metropolitan Police Department, said in a press conference that authorities are searching for a dark-colored SUV following a preliminary investigation.

Fox News quoted Parsons as saying that the shooting was "targeted" and that the nine victims were outside celebrating the Fourth of July when the dark-colored SUV allegedly drove by, stopped and began firing toward them.

" [The SUV] It stopped, and it fired shots in the direction of some of our residents that were outside just celebrating the 4th of July," Parsons said. "It appears that the shooting was targeted towards those residents and victims that were struck."

Police say two of the victims were juveniles – one was 9 years old and the other 17 years old.

All victims, including the juveniles, were transported to a local hospital, where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

MNA/PR