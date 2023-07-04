11 killed, injured in shooting in Forth Worth, Texas

The Fort Worth Police Department said its officers were dispatched to Horne Street on the west side of the city in response to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the officers found "multiple" gunshot victims in a parking lot, according to police.

So far, police have identified a total of 11 victims -- 10 adults and one child, ABC News reported.

At least three people were killed and eight others were injured following the incident. The injured were hospitalized in unknown conditions, police said.

An investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.

MP/PR