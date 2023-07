"Fourth of July extended weekend mass shootings: 17 mass shootings...18 killed - 102 injured," the Gun Violence Archive portal said on Wednesday, Sputnik reported.

The shooting incidents occurred in 13 US states and in the District of Columbia.

In Baltimore, the largest city close to the US capital, two people were killed and some 30 injured in a shooting on Sunday. After the incident, the Biden administration urged Congress to improve national gun safety legislation.

MNA/PR