5, including 2 juveniles hurt in Florida shooting

Fort Lauderdale police said the shooting started shortly before 9 p.m. after an argument escalated between two groups of people in the courtyard of the complex, located at Northwest 29th Avenue and 19th Street, WSVN reported.

"At approximately 8:40 p.m. this evening, at this apartment complex … we had a group of people gathered in the courtyard. A second group of people confronted them," FLPD Chief Patrick Lynn said. "As a result, gunfire ensued."

The five victims suffered various injuries and were all transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Police said one of the adults was being treated for life-threatening injuries while the other four victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear if all the injuries were gun related. Police did not release the ages or identities of the victims.

MNA/PR