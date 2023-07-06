  1. World
  2. North America
Jul 6, 2023, 3:50 PM

5, including 2 juveniles hurt in Florida shooting

5, including 2 juveniles hurt in Florida shooting

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – A shooting at an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Wednesday evening left five victims with injuries, including two juveniles and three adults, police said.

Fort Lauderdale police said the shooting started shortly before 9 p.m. after an argument escalated between two groups of people in the courtyard of the complex, located at Northwest 29th Avenue and 19th Street, WSVN reported.

"At approximately 8:40 p.m. this evening, at this apartment complex … we had a group of people gathered in the courtyard. A second group of people confronted them," FLPD Chief Patrick Lynn said. "As a result, gunfire ensued."

The five victims suffered various injuries and were all transported to Broward Health Medical Center. 

Police said one of the adults was being treated for life-threatening injuries while the other four victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear if all the injuries were gun related. Police did not release the ages or identities of the victims.

MNA/PR

News Code 202875

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News