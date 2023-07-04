SCO accession big step in line with inclusive foreign policy

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a tweet on Tuesday that Iran's full membership in SCO is an important step towards materializing President Raeisi's administration's inclusive foreign policy, strengthening the policy of good neighborliness, and focusing on Asia.

"As the 9th member of SCO, we are striving to promote cooperation, achieve the organization's goals, and benefit from its full advantages", he added.

He stressed that multilateralism is a fundamental strategy for leading countries to develop their foreign relations and international cooperation.

"The joint efforts of the government and the parliament in approving various documents related to SCO are commendable", he further wrote.

Iran became a full-fledged member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Tuesday.

Iran submitted its initial application to the alliance 15 years ago. At a session held in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe in September 2021, Iran’s candidacy was accepted.

The organization was founded by China, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan at a summit held in Shanghai in 2001.

