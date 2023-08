Faraji defeated Wassim Essid from Tunisia 3-0 in the final match of the U-15 Boys Singles.

He had defeated Algeria player 3-1 and English rival 3-2 en route to the final match.

Also, Keshavarzi grabbed the gold medal by defeating his Slovakian opponent 3-1 in the final match of the U-19 Boys Single.

He beat his rivals from Germany and Egypt to reach the final match.

The competition is being held in Tunis, Tunisia.

