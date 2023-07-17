  1. Sports
Young Iranian table tennis team begin Asian c'ships with win

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – The Iranian boys table tennis team started the Asian championships with a victory against Nepal, while the grils team lost to Japan in their opening match on Monday.

Some 213 male and female players from 24 countries are competing at the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship in Doha, which kicked off earlier today.

In the preliminary round of the tournament and in the male division, the Iranian team defeated the team of Nepal 3-0.

However, in the female division, the Iranian girls were beaten by Japan by the same 3-0 results.

The competitions feature the under-19 and under-15 and male and female categories.

The tournament will wrap up on July 22.

