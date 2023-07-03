Iran receives MKO devices seized by Albanian police

Khalaji in a tweet wrote that the Iranian specialists are working on the devices to recover and extract information.

The results so far are promising, he added.

Albanian police forces entered the MKO camp, known as Ashraf-3, on June 20 due to its engagement in “terror and cyber attacks” against foreign institutions.

Authorities seized 150 computer devices linked to terrorist activities. At least one person was killed and dozens of others were injured during the clashes at the camp.

Reports suggest that an MKO member killed in the raid was a high-profile commander of the terrorist group named Abdolvahhab Faraji. He was said to be an expert in military engineering operations, and was apparently in charge of technical and engineering activities during an anti-Iran operation by the terrorists in July 1988.

More than a week later, police in Albania entered the Ashraf-3 camp again and security forces were deployed at the entrance to the camp and controlled all vehicles leaving the site.

