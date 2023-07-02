Iran judiciary official calls for extradition of MKO members

Referring to the recent incident at the headquarters of the MKO in Albania, Kazem Gharibabadi said that cases have been filed in different European countries regarding some MKO members.

Gharibabadi accused some European countries of not properly addressing the cases related to MKO in their judicial system.

"We consider this as an action in support of the MKO," he continued.

He emphasized that verdicts have been issued against some MKO members in Iranian courts.

"Judicial actions in this regard have intensified and will accelerate further in the coming months," he further pointed out.

Albanian police last week entered the anti-Iran terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) camp in the Manez area of Durrës. Local media revealed that police forces were stationed at the entrance of the Ashraf 3 camp and controlled all the vehicles leaving the camp.

A week ago, there were tensions in this camp due to the checks carried out by the police on the order of SPAK, where the MKO terrorists accused the police officers of violence. During the operation, computers and other electronic devices were seized.

Following the clashes that broke out between the terror group members and the Albanian police, an MKO terrorist was killed and dozens of others were injured, according to the reports.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama also told European media that the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) cannot use Albania to fight against Iran.

