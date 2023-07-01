MKO terrorists cannot use Albania to fight against Iran

The development comes as a few days ago, the Albanian Police exercised checks on the premises of the camp of the anti-Iran terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization in the Manez area of Durrës which caused strong clashes with the residents of the camp, Top Chanel TV reported.

A week ago, there were tensions in this camp due to the checks carried out by the police on the order of SPAK, where the MKO terrorists accused the police officers of violence.

During the operation, computers and other electronic devices were seized.

Following the clashes that broke out between the terrorist forces and the Albanian police, an MKO terrorist was killed and dozens of others were injured, according to the reports.

Asked by Spiegel, Rama said that although the MKO are welcome, they should not use Albania as a platform for their political operations.

MKO members have repeatedly violated this agreement. Albania has no intention of being at war with the Iranians, he said, adding, "Albania does not accept anyone who has abused our hospitality.”

The MKO has conducted numerous assassinations and bombings against Iranian statesmen and civilians since the 1979 victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution. Its members fled Iran in 1986 to Iraq, where they enjoyed the support of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist assaults since the Islamic Revolution, about 12,000 have fallen victim to the MKO’s acts of terror.

MKO terrorists are walking freely in the streets of US and Europe and even hold regular meetings where European and American officials make speeches.

