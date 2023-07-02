  1. Politics
Jul 2, 2023, 7:31 PM

Iran delegation in Baku to take part in NAM summit

Iran delegation in Baku to take part in NAM summit

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – The Iranian deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan to participate in the two-day summit of senior experts of the Non-Alignment Movement.

Heading a delegation of experts, Reza Najafi arrived in Baku to participate in a two-day meeting of senior experts of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The senior experts' meeting is supposed to begin on Monday.

The Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) will be held on Wednesday and Thursday in Baku. 

It is also reported that Najafi's boss, foreign minister Hossein Ami-Abdollahian will go to Baku to take part in the NAM meeting. 

The Non-Aligned Movement is an international organization that was formed during the Cold War as a response to the major powers, especially in the newly independent and developing countries.

The Islamic Republic of Iran officially joined this movement on 8 June 1979 after announcing its withdrawal from the Southeast Asia Treaty Organization (SEATO).

SKH/ISN1402041106804

News Code 202715

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News