Iran delegation in Baku to take part in NAM summit

Heading a delegation of experts, Reza Najafi arrived in Baku to participate in a two-day meeting of senior experts of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The senior experts' meeting is supposed to begin on Monday.

The Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) will be held on Wednesday and Thursday in Baku.

It is also reported that Najafi's boss, foreign minister Hossein Ami-Abdollahian will go to Baku to take part in the NAM meeting.

The Non-Aligned Movement is an international organization that was formed during the Cold War as a response to the major powers, especially in the newly independent and developing countries.

The Islamic Republic of Iran officially joined this movement on 8 June 1979 after announcing its withdrawal from the Southeast Asia Treaty Organization (SEATO).

